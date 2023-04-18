Women take back their identity in new SLCC art exhibit

In a new art exhibition at Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus, Utah women express their roles and identities – revealing hopes, heartbreaks and triumphs.

The exhibit, titled “Call Forth,” will run at the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Art Gallery until May 18. One of the artists, Rebecca Klundt, shared her journey and struggles as an artist through one of the pieces on display.

“Time has been a struggle in my journey,” said Klundt. “It is my favorite and most valuable resource and I care more about how I spend it than how I spend money … and then there is the business side of things that is a time sucker.”

Another piece in the exhibit, created by paper-cutter artist Cindy Bean, explores how women balance their creative work with daily responsibilities. It features a mother and two kids, one holding the mom’s heart and the other holding intestines to show that they have her heart and all.

From the head of the mother, situated in the center, flowers blossom to signify that she can still be an artist.

“Getting married and having a family means there’s other people in my life who need my love and attention. I would never give that up,” said Bean. “Those people make my art richer.”

Anyone can purchase art from the show. A portion of the proceeds will go to Hearts Knit Together, a non-profit organization that supports victims of domestic abuse, refugees and other emergency victims in crisis.

To make a purchase or for more information about the exhibit, visit slcc.edu/gallery.