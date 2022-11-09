Utah 2022 election update: Republicans win all five federal races

Utah Sen. Mike Lee and all four of the state’s Republican U.S. House representatives defeated their respective challengers Tuesday night, leaving the five seats unchanged.

The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m. on Election Day. The AP then called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens at 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m. The AP called the race for Lee last at 11:23 p.m.

U.S. Senate

The main candidates in this race are Republican Mike Lee (incumbent) and independent Evan McMullin.

In what the Salt Lake Tribune called “the closest and most expensive U.S. Senate competition Utah has seen in decades,” McMullin conceded the seat to Lee on election night. Lee will secure a third term in the Senate.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, Lee led McMullin 55% to 41%.

U.S. House District 4

The main candidates in this race are Republican Burgess Owens (incumbent) and Democrat Marlene McDonald.

Following a thin victory against Rep. Ben McAdams in 2020, Owens will secure a second term as representative by a wider margin.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, Owens led McDonald 62% to 31%.

U.S. House District 1

The main candidates in this race are Republican Blake Moore (incumbent) and Democrat Rick Jones.

Another freshman congressman alongside Owens, Moore will secure a second term as representative with a substantial margin.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, Moore led Jones 68% to 31%.

U.S. House District 2

The main candidates in this race are Republican Chris Stewart (incumbent) and Democrat Nick Mitchell.

Stewart’s successful reelection bid will increase his tenure in the House to six terms.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, Stewart led Mitchell 63% to 30%.

U.S. House District 3

The main candidates in this race are Republican John Curtis (incumbent) and Democrat Glenn Wright.

Curtis’s successful reelection bid will increase his tenure in the House to four terms.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, Curtis led Wright 67% to 27%.

Other races of note

Democratic candidate Sarah Reale – Salt Lake Community College’s director of digital marketing – leads 58% to 37% against Republican candidate Laurel Fetzer in the race for State School Board, District 5.

In the race for Salt Lake County Clerk between Republican candidate Goud Maragani and Democratic candidate Lannie Chapman – both seeking to take the place of long-standing public servant Sherrie Swensen, who filled the role for over 30 years – Chapman leads Maragani 56% to 44%.

Both results as of 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Constitutional Amendment A

The only ballot measure in Utah this year is a constitutional amendment that would increase the state legislature’s emergency session appropriation limit, allowing the group to spend additional funds in emergency sessions.

62% of Utahans voted against the amendment and 37% voted in favor as of 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Results will be updated as ballots continue to be counted in the coming days and weeks.