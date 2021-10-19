Texas abortion law: What does it mean for Utah?

At the beginning of September, Texas implemented one of the most extreme abortion laws in the country, according to The Texas Tribune.

Also known as the “heartbeat act,” the new law bans all in-state abortions after six weeks from the patient’s last menstrual cycle. In addition, anyone who performs or aids with the abortion may face legal consequences.

With widespread political opinions across the state of Utah, this news has sparked controversy and debate closer to home. The Globe asked college students how they feel about the new Texas abortion law and what influence they think it might have on Utah:

“It comes down to the deeply-seeded control conservative religions have over the government and women. I’m not really sure how it will affect Utah, but the left-leaning population is growing here even though the government is pretty conservative. I hope it keeps Utah from doing the same. On the other hand, it could open doors, like, ‘If Texas can do it, why can’t we?’” — Sarah Fordham, Salt Lake Community College arts student

“I’m reluctantly pro-choice. Abortion makes me uncomfortable, but I think women have the right to choose what they do to their bodies. I’m also uncomfortable with the state controlling citizen’s choices of doctors and care. I’m at least comforted knowing that women receiving abortions can’t be sued [in Utah], because they are the most vulnerable in this situation.” — Jonathan Brett, University of Utah School of Medicine student

“Six weeks after conception is a reasonable amount of time to realize you are pregnant. I believe in abortion as a last resort, as long as it’s done before the first trimester. Utah will probably follow after Texas if they notice the success in other red states.” — Josh Berntson, SLCC business major