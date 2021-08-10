SLCC drops GPA registration holds for students who register for fall 2021

Salt Lake Community College will automatically release registration holds for students whose cumulative GPA dropped below 2.0 if they register for the fall 2021 semester.

SLCC’s decision to release registration holds for fall 2021 is the result of the pandemic and a recent change to academic standards, which would have placed many students in multiple stages of registration restriction.

“After the last year everyone had, giving this break for fall can be a mental and emotional reset for students,” said Assistant Director of Academic Advising DeLane Overton. “Additionally, academic standards themselves changed. To make this transition to the new standards, it was believed that removing the academic standing hold for fall was a good starting point.”

Students who attended SLCC in the last academic year need only register for fall 2021 for registration holds to be released. However, students who have not attended SLCC in the last academic year must complete an admission application update in order to see registration holds released.

Regardless of what method a student uses, cumulative GPA will not change.

“Students are highly encouraged to meet with their academic advisor to create plans for success,” Overton said.

Students who register for spring 2022 but not fall 2021 will not have their academic restrictions automatically released. Financial aid registration restrictions are not affected.

For more information about SLCC’s new academic standards, which include updated forms and processes for students to have their academic standing holds released, visit the college’s academic standards webpage.