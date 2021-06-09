Globe staffers share favorite SLC dining options

With the easing of pandemic restrictions and the fast-approaching start of summer, dining options have begun to open up.

Many outdoor dining options are available in Salt Lake City, including many along Main Street as part of the Downtown SLC Open Streets initiative. Over 150 participating restaurants and bars will have extended outdoor sidewalk and roadway dining.

Open Streets will close downtown Main Street to cars to allow pedestrians more space for dining, walking, art performances and activities starting at noon every Thursday through Saturday.

Among the many outdoor dining options in Salt Lake City, The Globe staff at Salt Lake Community College has some favorites.

Poplar Street Pub

Poplar Street Pub is located at 242 S. 200 W. In addition to alcohol, they serve burgers and handmade pizzas. All the food is fresh and never frozen.

“It is a fun atmosphere and they have a fantastic margherita pizza,” said Amie Schaeffer, the digital engagement editor at The Globe.

Yoko Ramen

Yoko Ramen is a small noodle shop located at 473 E. 300 S. The restaurant took their name from Yokohama, the ramen capital of Japan. They serve more than just ramen and also have sandwiches, wings, and gyoza.

Monsieur Crêpes

Monsieur Crêpes is located at 1617 S. 900 E. It has outdoor dining, and many different crepe options, including vegan crepes. Its savory and sweet crepes are not the only thing on the menu; customers can also choose from salads, sandwiches and other breakfast options.

Finn’s Cafe

Finn’s Cafe is a Scandinavian-influenced restaurant at 1624 1100 E. in Sugar House. The menu includes many breakfast options and a garden surrounding the outdoor seating.

“Finn’s Cafe has great eggs benedict and lots of patio seating,” said Heather Graham, editor-in-chief at The Globe.

Salt Lake City offers many more local dining choices that have outdoor seating. Gastronomic SLC, Utah’s oldest online food magazine, has a list of patio dining options.