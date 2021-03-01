SLCC emphasizes commitment to inclusivity amid Utah transgender athlete bill

One of the hot-button issues of the 2021 Utah Legislative session has revolved around House Bill 302, which would ban transgender girls from competing in K-12 sports.

There have been many arguments in the media, on social platforms and on the House floor concerning those that the passage of the bill would affect.

On Monday, Salt Lake Community College Vice President of Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, Chuck Lepper, Ph.D., sent a campus-wide email emphasizing the college’s commitment to inclusivity in light of questions and discussion surrounding the bill.

“While the proposed legislation does not affect colleges and universities within the state of Utah, I am reaching out to all students to reaffirm SLCC’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion,” Lepper said.

Lepper confirmed that SLCC will not ban any student from participating in any student activity, organization or club based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“[SLCC] supports and honors members of the LGBTQ+ community and will not tolerate hate, disrespect or discrimination,” Lepper concluded the email. “Inclusion is one of SLCC’s core values and we will continue to welcome, support and celebrate all students, employees, visitors and guests.”

HB 302, sponsored by Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, passed the House with a 50-23 vote but was stalled by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee after Utah Governor Spencer Cox voiced his concern about the bill, indicating that he would not sign the bill as written.

