Narrowing Choices

Have you narrowed down what you want to do with your education? Determining your career choices, although seemingly difficult at first, becomes easier as you gather more information and assess what you like and dislike. Here are some strategies to help narrow your choices:

> Create a “pro and con” list for each occupation or compare them against different factors, like location, salary, average hours worked per week, and other considerations.

> Visit with your instructors to learn more about major and career opportunities.

> Obtain a snapshot of the current outlook in a field by going to various websites to check out how many positions exists at present in this field.

> Visit Student Employment and Cooperative Education to find reliable online examples www.slcc.edu/careerservices/.

> Ask questions to experts in the field of your choice and apply for summer internships or jobs.

> Get involved in volunteer work by contacting the Thayne Center for Service and Learning, www.slc.edu/thaynecenter, or contact employers directly.

> Ask close friends or family members to review your career exploration results and discuss them with you.