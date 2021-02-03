Investigate & Gather Information

Have you researched the occupations that interest you? Do you know the nature of the work, working conditions, training required, salary, and job outlook? Use the resources below for ideas about how and where to gather information:

> Review the SLCC general catalog at https://www.slc.edu/catalog.

> Gather information on possible careers and see which academic programs can prepare you for these careers

> Visit various websites to find out information such as: job duties, needed education, outlook, pay, etc. You can start your search under the Advising tab when you log into your MYSLCC. Other resources include: htpps://www.utahfutures.org and www.bls.gov.

> Enroll in an introductory class in a field you may be interested in. Please consult with an academic advisor about your options.