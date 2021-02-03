How Do I Plan to Transfer?

All SLCC Academic advisors can help you find the information you need to transition to another institution. Your program advisor can help you:

> Develop an education and career plan that matches your interests, abilities, and skills.

> Explore your transfer options including, degree programs, courses, application timelines, scholarships, admission policies, and procedures.

> Work with your advisor to plan the nest transfer strategy to meet your goals. Your advisor can help you avoid difficult and daunting situations during the transfer process.