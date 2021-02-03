It is important to choose a major and a career that will be satisfying for you right now and looking forward over your lifetime. If you are still unsure what you what to do, don’t get discouraged. Career planning takes time and effort! Your options at this point at SLCC may be:

> Choose an area of study that you love! You will enjoy your classes and your college experience more fully.

> Continue to meet with your advisor and talk with them about obstacles that may be delaying your decision.

> Enroll in introductory major courses to explore different majors, or classes that cover career exploration.

> Go to www.slcc.edu/academicadvising for more information.