Career Planning

Choosing a major early in college can help you be a step ahead when you are looking at your next step. Having a major in mind when you transfer will be evidence to other colleges and universities that you have a real sense of purpose or direction. You can also get a great start by taking the pre-requisite courses for your future program at Salt Lake Community College. SLCC wants to assist you in making a good career decision – one based on your interests, values, skills, personality, and accurate information about the current labor market. Please reach out to your advisor for help in the planning process for your success.