SLCC basketball teams play scrimmages before seasons begin in January

The Salt Lake Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams continue to play fall scrimmages as they prepare for their coronavirus-delayed 2020-21 seasons.

“It was so great to be back on the court coaching and scrimmaging last week,” said Bruin men’s head coach Kyle Taylor.

3,200 viewers watched a livestream of the team’s Oct. 30 scrimmages in Texas, according to men’s assistant coach CJ Killin. He added it was “very refreshing” to coach in the scrimmages.

Marcilina Grayer, head coach of the women’s basketball team, also appreciates the opportunity to coach again, but realizes anything can happen because of the pandemic.

“It feels so good to have a sense of normalcy with the return of our student athletes, practice, and scrimmages,” Grayer said. “However, at the same time, it is hard because in one second it could all be taken from us. This year is truly out of our control. All we can do is prepare the best we can and ride the wave.”

Both the men’s and women’s teams will play 22 games during the upcoming season, which is a reduction from the typical 30 games the teams play per season.

While students and fans are not permitted to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions, Taylor said they can still watch the games through the Bruins’ livestream.

Follow SLCC Athletics for the latest updates and schedule information.