Globe staffers share their favorite Halloween movies

The calendar is currently in October, which means it is time to get your popcorn ready and break out your collection of Halloween movies. The Globe staff picked some of their favorite scary movies in recognition of the creepy holiday.

Amie Schaeffer, editor-in-chief: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

“Tim Burton and Danny Elfman, what could be better?” — Amie

Heather Graham, copy editor: “The Crow”

“This movie, directed by Alex Proyas, is based on a comic book by James O’Barr and stars Brandon Lee in his final performance. The main character’s myopic quest for justice for the murder of himself and his fiancé is spooky, dark, and unabashedly violent, but at its core it is a simple story about the power of true love. ‘The Crow’ is hands down my favorite Halloween movie and makes my little goth heart swell any time of the year.” — Heather

Tyler Bearss, staff writer: “Beetlejuice”

“‘Beetlejuice’ is my favorite! I love the actors and think it is the perfect mix of creepy and funny! It is a must watch every Halloween!” — Tyler

Addison Whitmer, staff writer: “Hocus Pocus”

“Bette Midler is an absolute legend, and no other Halloween movie gets you as hyped as this one for Spooky Month.” — Addison

Autumn Lucas, staff writer-photographer: “The Silence of the Lambs”

Autumn does not typically enjoy horror movies, but “The Silence of the Lambs” is “an all-time favorite! It’s so iconic and quotable. A perfect mix of realistic and spooky!”

Will Samsky, photographer: “It”

“I hate horror movies, it all stems from accidentally seeing ‘It’ when I was young and it was a mini-series on TV.” — Will

Send us a tweet or leave a comment to tell us your favorite Halloween movie!