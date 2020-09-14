Bruins mourn the loss of endeared custodian

Recently, The Globe received the sad news that Sheri Scott, former Salt Lake Community College custodian, has passed away.

Scott, who retired last fall, was a fixture at the South City Campus for several years and was known for her smile and contagious laugh. During her tenure, Scott won over the hearts of many students, staff and faculty. She will be missed.

According to Scott’s grandson, Cole Martin, being featured in The Globe last fall was a source of great pride for his grandmother. To pay tribute and our respects, we will feature that article once again.

“My grandmother was a shooting star. She burned so bright, lighting the way for so many people, but like a star, she was gone in a flash. No matter how many times I say thank you, I could never thank her enough for everything she did.” — Cole Martin, grandson

More reactions to Sheri’s passing

“I had the opportunity to work with Sheri Scott at the South City Campus for a few years and I always appreciated her cheerful attitude, hard work ethic, and willingness to help others in need. While I didn’t know Sheri personally, I admired her professionally and greatly appreciated the many hours of service she contributed to make the South City Campus beautiful and welcoming. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to know Sheri and I will remember throughout my life the small lessons she taught me about how we all can contribute to making SLCC and the world a better place.” — Verl Long, assistant director for Academic Advising

“Sheri was awesome and enlightening. It’s important to remember these essential workers and all they do for us, but most importantly that they have beautiful lives of their own. I’m glad she got to enjoy her retirement for a while and that I got to help give her some much-deserved recognition.” — Carly Gooch, SLCC graduate

“She was a bright light. She’ll be missed by everyone that had the privilege to meet her.” — Matt Merkel, assistant professor of Journalism & Digital Media