SLCC film club aims for hands-on experience this fall

Weeks into the fall 2020 semester, the Salt Lake Community College Film Production Club is working hard to give students learning opportunities, experience, and connections.

One critical part of learning film, production and media is the ability to be hands on, which is essential for success in the industry. The COVID-19 pandemic complicates that objective.

“Overall, there are going to be changes happening,” said club president Briana Franco.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, SLCC implemented guidelines for social distancing and face coverings in its return to campus plan.

“Anything that violates SLCC COVID-19 safety protocols or social distancing will not be allowed,” said club adviser David Lehleitner.

In previous semesters, the club traveled and participated in conferences, studio tours, dinners and movies. Lehleitner says many of those activities may not be possible this semester.

“Film Production club is definitely one of the more hands-on clubs,” said club adviser David Lehleitner. “There are likely some things we can’t do until there is a vaccine, but the vast majority of filmmaking techniques can be adapted using proper social distancing.”

Despite the obstacle of the virus, club members may be able to learn Steadicam operation, which involves swapping vests and taking turns learning “cool camera moves.”

Sanitation protocols will also remain in effect. Equipment will be wiped down between each use to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Currently, the club is building creative portfolios and final products. Browse the list of student clubs for more information.

Visit the COVID-19 information page for more information about SLCC’s virus policies and procedures.