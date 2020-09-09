Aaron Meier of Complete Recovery Corporation: ‘It’s tough to run a business’

For 17 years, Aaron Meier and his team at Complete Recovery Corporation have worked to grow their business and offer recovery services, not only in Salt Lake City but throughout the United States.

Located in Taylorsville, Complete Recovery specializes in a wide range of recovery services. However, they are not a repossession company.

Complete Recovery calls its clients’ customers in order to retrieve equipment that is no longer needed, like cable boxes. This process helps with recycling by keeping old equipment out of landfills.

The company also offers customer and knowledge recovery by gathering information about services provided by the client, then reporting back with suggestions on how the client can provide better service to its customers.

Five years ago, Meier participated in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Salt Lake Community College. This program gives Meier, along with other small business owners, the opportunity to grow his company and further his education.

“Sometimes you think there is nothing left to learn or that you stopped being a student,” said Meier, the president and co-founder of Complete Recovery. “You need to always consider yourself a student and be hungry to learn.”

According to the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses website, the program curriculum teaches participants practical skills that enable small business owners to create business plans and grow their companies.

“[The program offers] the education, but also the network and the leadership,” said Meier. “It’s been a fantastic overall enterprise connection point.”

Since Meier completed the program, Complete Recovery has been on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list four years in a row. The company continues to grow and employs more than 160 people in its call center. Meier says he is always looking for new people who are eager to learn.

Complete Recovery’s clientele has been a huge factor in its ability to expand. They’ve been able to grow by working with large corporations like Comcast, Dish and Cox Communications.

“When we started, we were just a speck,” said Meier. “Flash forward to now, especially with the help of Comcast, we have kicked one competitor completely out and shrunk our other competitors down to where we were at.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic forces companies to adapt, Meier said Complete Recovery has been fortunate to have the majority of its employees working from home, keeping them healthy and safe.