An epic day of democracy and debate

Students, faculty, and community members gathered to celebrate Constitution Day on Sept. 17 at the Taylorsville Campus Student Center.

Constitution Day honors the signing of the United States Constitution, a document that has been the cornerstone of American democracy since 1787. This year’s celebration explored not only the Constitution’s historical origins but its continued relevance in modern society.

The event began with a keynote speech by Cindy Hansen, administrative assistant in the apprenticeship and construction-related technologies program. Hansen framed the Constitution as a living, breathing document that evolves with the people it governs.

“The Constitution isn’t just a relic of the past; it’s a blueprint for our future,” Hansen said, addressing an engaged crowd of over 150 attendees. “Understanding it empowers us to participate fully in our democracy. It challenges us to reflect on our rights, our responsibilities, and the kind of society we want to build.”

Following the keynote, participants had the opportunity to attend various workshops designed to unpack different facets of the Constitution. Sessions included “The Bill of Rights: Foundations of Freedom,” “Checks and Balances: Balancing Power in Government” and “The First Amendment: Protecting Expression in a Changing World.”

One particularly well-attended workshop, led by adjunct professor David Kim from the sociology department, examined the complexities of free speech in the digital age.

“We often take free speech for granted, but understanding its limits and protections is essential,” Kim explained. “This workshop aims to help students navigate these challenges in their daily lives.”

Student perspectives highlight relevance across career fields

Kim highlighted the interdisciplinary value of the event: “Constitution Day at SLCC is a great opportunity to bring together people from different fields to see how democracy and constitutional principles intersect with everything from sociology to science to business.”

Jasmine Nguyen, a communication major, found the event eye-opening.

“I was fascinated by how the First Amendment protects different kinds of speech, even those we might disagree with,” Nguyen said. “It made me think about the responsibility that comes with free speech in our society, especially online.”

Mark Reynolds, a history major, expressed admiration for the framework and the Constitution’s enduring influence.

“It’s amazing to think about the founders coming together in a small room and crafting something that has lasted more than two centuries,” Reynolds said.

Biology student Emily Harper was surprised at the connections between her field and constitutional principles.

“As a science student, I sometimes feel detached from politics,” Harper admitted. “But learning about how the Constitution affects policies related to healthcare and environmental protection showed me how interconnected everything is. It’s a call to be more informed and involved.”

Creating lasting engagement

SLCC’s Constitution Day event also featured collaboration with local organizations dedicated to promoting civic engagement. The Utah League of Women Voters and the Salt Lake City Bar Association hosted booths offering resources on voting rights, legal aid and how to get involved in local government.

Political science major Sarah Patel, who also volunteers for The Utah League of Women Voters, emphasized the importance of involving young voters.

“It’s crucial for young people to understand their rights and how to exercise them, especially with elections coming up,” Patel said. “Constitution Day sparks that interest and encourages people to become active citizens.”

The most dynamic part of the event was the afternoon’s mock constitutional convention. Students were divided into groups representing different historical perspectives and tasked with debating amendments to the Constitution that address pressing contemporary issues.

Discussions were lively and passionate, covering topics like data privacy, climate change policy, and freedom of religion. The exercise provided hands-on experience in constitutional interpretation and compromise, echoing the challenges faced by the original framers.

Marcus Lee, a business administration student who helped lead one of the groups, reflected on the challenge: “This kind of role-playing shows how complex constitutional law is. It’s not just about reading a document — it’s about negotiation, understanding different viewpoints, and making decisions that affect millions.”

Students left the event with a renewed sense of purpose and an appreciation for their role in upholding democratic ideals.

“I’m leaving today with a deeper appreciation for what the Constitution represents and a desire to stay involved. It’s up to all of us to keep democracy strong,” said Nguyen.

With election season on the horizon, the lessons and enthusiasm from Constitution Day seems to have resonated well with students.