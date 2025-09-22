Tips and resources for managing semester stress

For many college students, balancing classes with vacations, work schedules and personal responsibilities can be difficult.

At Salt Lake Community College, staff and students have seen or experienced this stress firsthand, and some have offered recommendations to manage it.

In an interview from earlier this summer, Gavin Harper, the director for SLCC Online, said he has witnessed how students struggle but then manage their classes by creating structure.

“Use a planner or calendar to map out deadlines. Summer is likely a more accelerated term, so work can build up quickly,” Harper said. “Learning how to set a pace that works for you is really important. Don’t hesitate to ask for help.”

While many campus services stay busy year-round, some resources often go unnoticed.

“Our virtual library services are a hidden gem,” Harper added. “Many students don’t realize they can chat with a librarian, access databases or get research help — all online.”

SLCC provides numerous tools for students who may feel like they’re falling behind or need additional support and flexibility, such as advisors, tutoring, and the health and counseling center. As students navigate challenges, it’s important to remember that advisors and staff are available to help.

Cynthia Bonsall, an assistant director for academic advising at SLCC, helps students decide what classes to take. Earlier this summer, she described when students should seek assistance with a busy course load.

“If students overschedule summer [for example], I would recommend that they use college tutoring resources if they find they aren’t keeping pace with information — primarily in math and writing courses,” Bonsall said.

Teia Bradfield, a hopeful dental hygiene student who enrolled in chemistry and communication classes for the summer, has had some stressful experiences. Bradfield is not only an SLCC student but a dancer at Projection Dance Company and works long hours.

“My summer classes can often be the hardest ones for me,” Bradfield said. “I just have so much going on, but I know that I have to take these classes to succeed.”

Maintaining balance is key for students dealing with stress.

“For me, spending time with family and friends is how I de-stress,” Bradfield said. “I [also] like going hiking; and making sure I plan out my days, so I can make the most of them, for time to study and do well in the classes, it’s just about finding that balance.”

Some students might just need a change in scenery to get the work done.

“I love going to the library,” Bradfield said. “It’s a great place to study because I feel like I get more done when I’m not at my house. Oddly enough, I tend to get more done.”

While summer semester is one of the faster-paced semesters, stress management is a year-round task. With SLCC’s fall 2025 semester now in progress, students are encouraged to utilize the campus resources to help them succeed throughout the school year.