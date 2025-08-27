Education Fair highlights SLCC campus resources

Salt Lake Community College welcomed hundreds of students to its annual Education Fair on Aug. 16 at the West Valley Center. The four-hour event offered students an opportunity to explore educational programs, connect with faculty and gather valuable resources.

The fair marked the beginning of the fall semester and gave students a chance to connect with important campus departments, support services and student groups. Jordan Meyers, director of Student Success, said the goal was to make sure no student felt alone or unsure about what help was available.

“Events like this are essential for building connections early and making sure every student feel[s] supported from day one,” said Meyers.

With over 40 booths representing SLCC programs and community partners, various SLCC staff members emphasized how important it is for students to get connected to services early, especially for things like scholarships, tutoring, or registration deadlines.

Many of the booths offered direct support and guidance on essential topics. Staff helped students choose classes, explore degree options and plan transfers to four-year universities.

Career Services provided quick resume reviews, information about internships and tips for finding part-time jobs and preparing for job fairs. In the area of Financial Aid and Scholarships, advisors assisted with filling out the FAFSA, answered questions about tuition assistance, and shared upcoming scholarship deadlines.

Student Life and clubs were also represented, with groups like the Thayne Center, Dream Center and various cultural and interest-based clubs offering ways for students to get involved on campus and in the community.

The fair also featured several community organizations that partner with SLCC to support students with resources like housing, health care and mental wellness.

One of the most popular features of the event was the Campus Passport Challenge, where students visited various booths to collect stamps in exchange for prizes like SLCC water bottles, bookstore gift cards, and branded swag bags.

Students attended quick 15- to 20-minute workshops on topics like study habits, transfer preparation, and finding on-campus jobs, hosted by campus resources such as the Learning Resource Center, University Transfer Center and Career Services.

“I didn’t even know SLCC had a STEM Learning Center until today,” said Rosa Valdez, a first-year computer science student. “I already signed up for tutoring — I’m feeling way more confident about the semester.”

For many students — especially first-generation college students — the Education Fair is a chance to learn how the college works, meet helpful staff and feel like they belong. It also helps remove barriers by making resources visible, friendly and easy to access.

Students who missed the Education Fair still have plenty of opportunities to connect with SLCC support services. Resources and events will continue throughout the semester.