SLCC’s 4th annual Juneteenth Freedom Music Festival

Salt Lake Community College hosted its fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Music Festival on June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the east lawn of the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

This free event was more than just a music festival — it was a celebration of Black culture, history and resilience.

Juneteenth, officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the last enslaved African Americans of their freedom, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

SLCC’s annual Juneteenth festival honors this milestone with an evening of unity, education and cultural appreciation.

“Juneteenth is a time not only to celebrate freedom but to acknowledge the enduring strength of the Black community,” said Tashelle Wright, treasurer of SLCC’s Black Student Union.

The festival featured live performances by local musicians, poets and spoken word artists, whose talents reflected the deep roots and ongoing influence of Black artistry. The music spanned genres that have played a key role in the story of African American culture — from gospel and blues to jazz and hip-hop.

“This is more than music, it’s legacy,” said DJ Marcus “SpinSoul” Taylor, one of the featured performers. “Every rhythm, every beat we play tonight carries a piece of history. We’re here to honor our ancestors and to inspire the next generation.”

A spoken word performance by SLCC student Nyla Brooks brought the crowd to its feet.

“I perform to give voice to those who came before me,” Brooks said afterward. “Juneteenth isn’t just a history lesson; it’s an ongoing story of resilience. And I’m proud to be part of that narrative.”

Attendees also enjoyed local food trucks, information booths from community organizations, and interactive exhibits that highlighted the significance of Juneteenth. Throughout the evening, messages of empowerment, equality and remembrance echoed across the lawn, encouraging reflection on both the progress made and the work that remains in the fight for racial justice.

“Events like this are vital for honoring the past, engaging in meaningful dialogue, and building a more inclusive future,” said Tadasha Kapongo, an SLCC student.

The event was part of SLCC’s broader commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. By providing a space for education, celebration and community connection.