To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 1

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Dear Fellow Classmates,

I hope this letter reaches you safely. I wanted to tell you I appreciate every single one of you.

Although there are hateful and cruel people in this world, I know you have all been strong and have fought through this. I want you to know that your voices are heard, and we will speak up for you. As a Latina, know that I am speaking for Latin@s everywhere. We stand with you. Please continue to be amazing and show the world you can rise above all.

I love all my fellow Black students.

Anonymous