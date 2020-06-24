4 Hulu originals to stream this summer

Whether based on true events, a novel, or just a creative idea, television shows always find a way to entertain us. If your summer plans remain uncertain, take a staycation with these Hulu originals.

“Ramy”

The comedy-drama series portrays an American Muslim man just trying to find meaning and purpose. Like most millennials, Ramy faces challenges that affect many parts of his life — dating, religious practices, family relationships and a career.

As one of the higher-ranking Hulu originals, “Ramy” earns an average audience score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Act”

Based on real events, the true-crime drama series follows the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Blanchard begins to discover how toxic the relationship is with her overprotective mother. Once the secrets begin to unravel, her mother winds up murdered.

“The Act” also receives an average audience score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

The drama series shows a dystopian future where fertility rates have plummeted and the Constitution no longer exists. What used to be the United States is now governed by the leaders of Gilead, and escape seems to be the only way to regain one’s freedom.

Despite winning eight Primetime Emmy Awards, “The Handmaid’s Tale” gets an average audience score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Solar Opposites”

The hilarious adult animated series brings four aliens and their pet Pupa from the planet Shlorp to the middle of America. Each episode shows comical situations that arise for each character. Whether it’s shrinking a bully or engineering an alien friend, it’s never a dull moment.

“Solar Opposites” currently earns an average audience score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, which seems to be increasing each week.

How to get Hulu for free

As a student, you can enjoy a free 3-month trial of Spotify, Hulu, and Showtime. After the trial ends, it’s $4.99 a month and you can cancel at any time.

You also have the option to go directly through Hulu and start a free trial. They offer other channel add-ons and bundles that might be worth checking out.

If you’re a customer of Sprint or maybe in the market for a new cellphone carrier, Sprint’s Unlimited Freedom plan includes a free Hulu subscription.

With a plethora of shows on Hulu, make sure to stream responsibly!