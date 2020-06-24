Op-ed: Coping with COVID-19

How’s your semester going?

Although life continues to be different during the pandemic, we’re hoping you are getting adjusted to this new normal. We also hope you’re taking full advantage of all the hardworking support staff who want you to be successful!

Let me share just a few of the great online opportunities you should take advantage of this summer.

See an academic advisor.

Avoid the parking and the wait by scheduling an online appointment with your advisor! Academic Advising is open for phone and Webex video appointments for all SLCC programs during normal operating hours or by special request.

Your advisor provides the same services online that are available for face-to-face appointments such as planning your courses by semester, processing appeals, removing holds, and referring you to relevant college and community resources.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 801-957-4978 or by logging into MySLCC >> Advising Tab >> Login to MySuccess. Your advisor will be the first person listed under your MySuccess Network.

Get tutored.

STEM student? Business student? Just need help with an English paper or a mid-term or final paper in any class? Our tutoring has online options in just about every subject. Get your specific tutoring need met at Tutoring Central.

Telehealth matters.

It’s normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. Don’t worry, the SLCC Center for Health and Counseling is here to help.

Our centers provide medical, mental health, and general wellness services to all SLCC students. Many of these services are available remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic at little or no cost.

If you are interested in learning more, please visit the CHC website or follow us on these social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

Hit hard financially?

Salt Lake Community College has received emergency student aid via the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. This aid is available to eligible students to pay for education-related expenses incurred due to COVID 19.

Please complete this form to determine eligibility and submit a request for emergency aid. The Office of Financial Aid will respond promptly to your request.

Even if you find you are ineligible to receive aid through the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, the college is working quickly to gather additional funding from the generous donations of the SLCC community in order to re-open the Students in Crisis application process. More information can be found in SLCC Today, and SLCC’s coronavirus response page.

Just about anything you probably used to do in person can be completed or accessed online. Don’t believe us? Heck, send in your photo and identifying information, and we’ll even mail you your OneCard!

As we gradually move to reopen our campus locations in anticipation of fall semester, things continue to change quickly. Stay up to date with Utah’s official coronavirus site, and SLCC’s coronavirus response.

Keep up your strong work this semester. And stay safe. Go Bruins!

Curtis Larsen

AVP for Student Services