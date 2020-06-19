A message from President Huftalin: SLCC remains committed to undocumented students

Dear SLCC Community,

We are delighted and extremely grateful for the United States Supreme Court’s decision today that allows the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to continue. DACA provides work permits and deportation protection for nearly 700,000 individuals who migrated to the U.S. as children. Today’s ruling means the more than 550 DACA registered students at SLCC — nearly half of all DACA-registered college students in Utah — can continue to pursue employment and education without fear of deportation.

As Utah’s most diverse college, we are proud to reaffirm our ongoing support for all undocumented students. Our goal has always been to support the success of everyone attending SLCC, whether or not they are impacted by DACA, and connect them with educational and other services they need to achieve their dreams.

One of SLCC’s best student resources is our Dream Center. Housed at our West Valley location, the Dream Center connects our undocumented students with resources and provides specialized advising and scholarship support. Dream Center staff are currently available to meet with those affected by the recent DACA decision via telephone and through video conference appointments. To schedule a meeting with the Dream Center, reach out to Brenda Santoyo at brenda.santoyo@slcc.edu.

This is a great day for all SLCC students, as we are strongest when we all support one another and our goals, hopes and dreams. While the Supreme Court’s decision represents a victory to those directly impacted by DACA, SLCC remains committed to the success of all our undocumented students and hopes that our nation can soon secure a more permanent solution. Today, let’s celebrate the prospects now available to our Bruin Dreamers, and let’s remain committed to promoting the hopes and ambitions of every SLCC student.

Here’s to a brighter tomorrow for us all! Go Bruins!

Deneece G. Huftalin, PhD

President

Salt Lake Community College

Editor’s note: This message was originally sent to SLCC students, faculty and staff on June 18, 2020.