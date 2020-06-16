Utah primary voting: What you need to know

While the presidential race may be the focus of the 2020 election season, the primaries are happening right now.

The Utah primary takes place June 30, and the deadline to register to vote is Friday, June 19, by 5 p.m. Registered voters may change their party affiliation for the primary, a move many Democrats and Independents have made in order to participate in the Republican primary.

In Utah, only registered Republicans can vote in the GOP primary race. But most primary races in which registered Democrats, Independent and unaffiliated voters can participate are uncontested.

In late May, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that former Utah state senator Jim Dabakis, along with other influential local Democrats, changed their political party to take part in the upcoming gubernatorial primary. According to the article, Dabakis also encouraged “his 63,000 weekly email subscribers, 32,000 Facebook fans and 9,500 Twitter followers to join him.”

The governor’s race is drawing the most attention, with former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. returning to the ballot. He faces former Utah Republican Party Chairman Thomas Wright, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, and former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes.

Other local races include Utah Attorney General as well as U.S. House Districts 1 and 4.

Visit vote.utah.gov for voting information and resources.