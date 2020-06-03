Bruin Pantry restarts indoor distribution

As campuses closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bruin Pantry began curbside services to deliver pre-assembled bags of food for students and staff in need.

As of May 21, both Taylorsville Redwood and South City locations of the Bruin Pantry are again open for indoor distribution. The doors may be open, but there are a few things to know before you go.

To ensure the safety of both patrons and volunteers, groceries will continue to be distributed in the pre-assembled bags, which will include non-perishable items, bread, produce, dairy, frozen foods and hygiene products.

All students, staff and faculty of Salt Lake Community College are eligible to use this service with their OneCard or S-number. The pantry asks anyone visiting the pantries to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Upon arriving, visitors are to line up according to the markers outside of the door.

Utah’s economy has taken a hard hit due to job losses and work hour cuts caused by the pandemic. This loss of income has people leaning on local food banks and pantries in larger numbers.

According to a May 30 Salt Lake Tribune article, 32% of Utah households are currently facing food insecurity. Local pantries can help ease that burden.

Although the Bruin Pantry is not currently taking food donations or volunteers, students can still offer their support. Sean Crossland, director for the Thayne Center for Service and Learning, said it is important to help remove the stigma from using such services.

“Spreading the word [about the pantry] is great,” Crossland said.

The Bruin Pantry hours are as follows:

Taylorsville Redwood Campus Room STC 015 10 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays South City Campus Room 1-061D 10 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Fridays

10-11 a.m. is currently reserved for high-risk individuals only. Visit the Bruin Pantry page for more information.