SLCC to further reopen under ‘yellow’ status

As the state of Utah gradually loosens restrictions imposed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Salt Lake Community College will shift to the “yellow” or low-risk phase of operations beginning June 1.

SLCC conducted a soft reopening earlier this month, which included limited hours of operation at select campuses and policies derived from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The change in status enables all campuses to reopen for normal business hours through July 31, according to The Fountain.

School administrators have started crafting plans to reopen lab-based courses and make-up courses from the spring 2020 semester. Any credit or non-credit academic course activity between June 1 and August 8 will be included.

Everyone who visits an SLCC campus will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks when possible. In the event that contact tracing needs to be performed, students will have assigned seats in class.

Employees who have been unable to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic will be prioritized in returning to work starting June 8.