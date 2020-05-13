SLCC debuts Lunch Bucket Open Mic

On April 30, Salt Lake Community College’s Student Writing & Reading Center teamed up with the Creative Writing Group to hold the first Lunch Bucket Open Mic.

Because of the present quarantine, the Lunch Bucket Open Mic became an Instagram Live event, allowing writers and readers to gather together and celebrate some of SLCC’s many creative writing talents.

“I think that poetry can make people feel connected and create a community of like-minded people because poetry is limitless expression,” said Heather Graham, president of the Creative Writing Group and a writing consultant at the Student Writing & Reading Center. “Poetry invites the writer and the audience/reader to feel these emotions and understand them through different perspectives and lived experiences.”

Each of the five participants received the spotlight for three minutes at a time.

“Everyone reading their work was scared once, or maybe even every time they read. Everyone here is also a believer in the power of words and would love to hear your voice,” said Graham. “It’s a unique experience to read for a live video and we want to cheer for you and your words.”

You can catch the replay of Lunch Bucket Open Mic on the Student Writing & Reading Center’s Facebook page.

If you would like to participate in the next Lunch Bucket Open Mic, keep an eye out for another event taking place in mid-to-late June.

Heather Graham is currently the assistant editor of The Globe Newspaper.