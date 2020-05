Globe photographer Jared Stanger visited South City Campus on April 21 to see how Salt Lake Community College was handling social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campus, usually bustling with students, was nearly empty. A few amenities were still offered, including the library and select computer labs, but these spaces were empty of students.

Only the south entrance remained open to help maintain the flow of traffic into the building.

