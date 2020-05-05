Letter from the Editor: Thank you, Bruins

Dear Bruins,

Spring semester is winding down and, if you are anything are like me, you are more than ready for it to be over. The last six weeks have exhausted many of us, both mentally and emotionally.

On March 12, I pulled away from Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus, filled with uneasiness. As I drove home, the announcement was made: All of Utah’s colleges would transition to online courses.

The SLCC community leapt into action.

The Bruin Pantry assembled and distributed boxes of food to students and staff in need. The college began reaching out, informing us of resources such as the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, and the Thayne Center continued the #SLCCserves Day of Service to help the community.

Professors and advisors checked in with students, not just to talk about their academics, but to genuinely see if they were okay. The Center for Health and Counseling began serving students remotely, in some instances, free of charge.

Words of encouragement and campaigns like “Wash the Hate” filled social media feeds. Students and faculty found creative ways to keep students engaged with one another, including virtual events like the SLCC Student Association talent show and the Lunch Bucket Open Mic, the latter was a collaboration of the Student Writing & Reading Center and the Creative Writing Group.

Six weeks ago, I worried The Globe would not be able to continue. But writers, photographers and editors all jumped in to cover earthquakes, the COVID-19 pandemic, student mental health and more.

So, to The Globe staff, this is your editor-in-chief giving you a heartfelt thank you.

Shortly after SLCC campuses closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Deneece Huftalin posted a quote by Gustav Flaubert: “The principal thing in this world is to keep one’s soul aloft.”

“How are you keeping your ‘soul aloft’ during these uncertain times?” Huftalin asked in the same post, encouraging the Bruin community to respond with the hashtag #soulsaloft.

Throughout this period of social distancing, I never felt too far from the Bruin community and have never been prouder to be a part of it.

So, to all you Bruins out there who are continuing to spread the spirit of SLCC, thank you for keeping my soul aloft.