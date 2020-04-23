Maven Strong Pilate Studio: Weathering a pandemic

Tessa Arneson, owner of Maven Strong Pilate Studio in Salt Lake City, is living out a longtime dream.

“Ever since I can remember, I have always said that if I had the choice to do anything I wanted, I would choose to be a barista or a pilates instructor. It always looked like so much fun to me,” Arneson said.

Arneson says Maven Strong Pilate Studio has been in business for the past seven years.

“I grew up in Ogden, left for college, and ended up coming back and decided I loved it. I was working for a marketing agency back then, and one of my old friends owned the 9th and 9th Pilates Studio at the time. She knew how miserable I was where I was working and made the decision to sell me the studio. It’s been mine ever since,” Arneson added.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has forced Arneson and many other local business owners to modify their services, where possible.

Because of COVID-19, face-to-face sessions are no longer feasible, so Arneson has been focusing on developing her classes in a digital platform to keep her business going.

The online classes work with people’s schedules. Clients have the option of joining group sessions or private sessions. An online class session is $10; a 30-day pass is $50.

Beginners also get a complimentary, 20-minute “Find your formula” consult. The “SOUL” class is recommended for newcomers.

Former members like Samantha Jo have positive things to say about Arneson and her studio.

“I was a member at this studio a few years back and I LOVED it! I never felt better in my life,” Jo said.

Jo says she landed in some hardship over financial issues that forced her to end the membership.

“I was devastated I wouldn’t be able to participate anymore. However, since I just learned we can join an online class for just $10, I might just pick it back up again, especially since exercise is hard to come by since the quarantine,” Jo added.

As local and state government officials decide when to reopen the economy, Arneson is staying focused on the present.

“My hopes for the pilate studio thus far, is primarily getting reopened and expanding our digital platform classes,” Arneson said.

Maven Strong Pilate Studio is one of the many local small businesses that have partnered with the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. The program has helped many local businesses grow and achieve their long-term goals by providing free mentoring, among other services.

For four to five months, business owners get to collaborate through weekly meetings. They provide many learning opportunities that, according to Arneson, you can’t get in college.

The Maven Strong Pilate Studio is located at 155 E. 900 S. in Salt Lake City. The studio is in suite 200, on the second level of the Maven District, which is home to 25 other local businesses that are affiliated with Goldman Sachs.

For more information about Maven Strong, visit their website or call 801-410-4180.