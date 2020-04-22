CARES Act funds may soon be coming to SLCC

Salt Lake Community College students who are looking for support during the COVID-19 crisis should be in luck in the upcoming weeks.

Federal funding through the CARES Act, short for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, is expected to come to the college hopefully next week or the week after, according to Ryan Farley, the associate vice president for SLCC Enrollment Management.

Signed into law on March 27, the CARES Act allocates approximately $2 trillion toward providing relief to individuals, businesses, education, and state and local governments.

SLCC will receive over $10.6 million in federal stimulus money, half of which must be spent on emergency financial aid grants to students.

Previously, students seeking relief could apply for help through SLCC’s Students in Crisis Fund, which has been exhausted. Funding provided by the CARES Act will be implemented on top of the existing platform.

Those interested in applying for relief from the CARES Act can fill out the SLCC Students in Crisis Fund Application.