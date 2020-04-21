4 shows and films to stream during self-quarantine

Finding yourself running out of things to watch while you’re quarantined at home? Miss watching movies with friends? Here are a few recommendations to keep you going.

For all you cool cats and kittens: “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

It wouldn’t be a quarantine recommendation list without mentioning the new Netflix original, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” This docuseries follows zoo owner Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, through the years leading up to his arrest. There are tigers, drama, love, lust and just a little bit of murder.

Rotten Tomatoes gives it an average audience score of 88%. Although some may consider it to be an ethical nightmare, this eight-episode series is worth checking out.

Something lighthearted and inspiring: “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Quarantine has many people feeling like they are in a rut with their dreams on hold for the time being. There is no better time to live vicariously through Octavia Spencer in the new Netflix original, “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.”

The series is based on the true story of Madam C.J. Walker, a middle-aged washerwoman who aspires to change her life and develop her own nationally acclaimed hair care line. Walker faces fierce competition and cruelty from others but continues to work to build her empire.

Rotten Tomatoes gives it an average audience score of 70%.

A thrill that may make you question reality: “The Platform”

A concrete jungle with a system for food distribution is bound to cause problems among its residents. People at the top of the building are allowed to binge eat wide varieties of foods, but what they don’t eat, is what the bottom floor residents are forced to survive upon.

“The Platform” premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix. The film is categorized as a dystopian style thriller and is something you might want to enjoy with the lights on.

A groundbreaking documentary: “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”

“Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” premiered in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary film follows attendees of a summer camp for teens with disabilities, some of whom led the disability rights movement in the United States. The spirit of the movie is accurately described through the camp’s slogan, “Power, not pity.”

Now, all you’re missing is a movie buddy.

Practicing proper social distancing doesn’t have to mean the end of movie nights. Zoom is a free website and downloadable app that allows friends, family and co-workers to video conference and message in real time.

Users can share their screen and view in HD quality. To watch a movie or show with a friend, simply have one Zoom user send an invite via text or email. Ask them to share their screen, and voilà, you are watching a movie together.

Enjoy, and don’t forget the popcorn.