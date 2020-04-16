Aftershocks continue to rock Utah as ShakeOut approaches

Map of recent seismic activity near Magna, Utah
According to this map from the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, 1,273 earthquakes have occurred in the Magna, Utah, area from March 18 through 11 a.m. April 15. (Courtesy of UUSS / quake.utah.edu)

Utah has experienced over 1,200 aftershocks following the magnitude 5.7 earthquake that rocked Magna on the morning of March 18.

This week, scientists from the University of Utah Seismograph Stations (UUSS) recorded two separate magnitude 4.2 aftershocks felt across the Wasatch Front — one on Tuesday evening and the other on Thursday morning. But, rest assured, this seismic activity is not unusual.

“The earthquakes this week are still part of the Magna sequence. A lot of you are wondering if this is normal. There is a wide range of what is considered normal and the Magna sequence is within that range,” the UUSS stated in a Twitter thread Thursday morning.

Aftershocks in the following days — even weeks — are to be expected, and with the current data, the UUSS expects to continue seeing aftershocks in the area for several more weeks.

To help prepare Utahns for future seismic activity, the annual Great Utah ShakeOut is taking place Thursday at 10:15 a.m. and is the state’s largest earthquake drill.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, experts suggest that residents hold a remote videoconference drill with their community, faith-based group, or employer.

Utahns can still register for Thursday’s drill or schedule another ShakeOut drill for any day of the year. Participating in a drill can enable residents to be more prepared for a future event.

Browse the guide “Putting Down Roots in Earthquake Country” for more information on how to prepare for an earthquake in Utah.

