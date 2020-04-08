Thayne Center seeks virtual volunteers for #SLCCserves

The Thayne Center for Service and Learning will continue its mission of service to the community with #SLCCserves on April 18 at 1 p.m.

With the current campus and business closures, the Thayne Center is calling for virtual volunteers to provide services for multiple projects. They are also encouraging blood donations through the American Red Cross.

According to the American Red Cross, the outbreak of the coronavirus has resulted in a tremendous number of cancellations of appointments for blood donations, causing concern for a severe blood shortage.

#SLCCserves has provided opportunities for students and faculty to engage in civic engagement since it began in 2017. Although they have had to shift their model to accommodate social distancing, the Thayne Center wants to continue their service work.

“To me, it’s important to keep the #SLCCserves Days of Service going to continue to fulfill our mission, vision, and values of the institution. In addition, it’s an opportunity for folx to engage in an activity that’s helpful but can also be a nice change of pace,” stated Ja’Shonae Cooks, the Thayne Center’s campus community engagement coordinator.

Virtual opportunities include working with the Natural History Museum of Utah on their Field Note Transcription Project, Better Days 2020, and Utah Archives.

To find out more about these projects or to sign up as a virtual volunteer, visit tiny.cc/dos_april.