SLCC makes additional changes in response to COVID-19

Salt Lake Community College administrators remain united in their efforts to help students succeed during this unique time.

In order to ensure the continued safety of students and faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic, SLCC will transition all summer courses to online delivery. The SLCC administration has also made a few changes to the current spring semester grading in hopes of alleviating student stress.

For each individual course, students can now choose between keeping their earned grade, if satisfactory, or selecting a pass or withdrawal. This option gives students the ability to fulfill their required course without affecting their GPA.

“This is an unexpected, once-in-a-generation adjustment. Our goal is to help students as much as possible and provide students the flexibility they need to keep going and be successful,” stated Provost for Academic Affairs, Clifton Sanders.

The deadline for spring semester withdrawal has been extended to April 30. However, students are encouraged to reach out to their advisors before selecting a pass or withdrawal for their course to ensure that decision is best for their situation and continued education.

Visit the #SLCCSafe portal for more information about SLCC’s response to COVID-19.