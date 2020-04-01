New LGBTQ+ writing group aims for diversity

As a part of its growth on campus, the Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center has launched Write It OUT, a writing group bringing student writers together to share and revise their work.

According to GSSRC coordinator Peter Moosman, Salt Lake Community College partnered with the SLCC Community Writing Center (CWC) to create this group in order to facilitate conversation and give Write It OUT participants the opportunity to be published.

“Someone from the Community Writing Center comes in and acts like a facilitator for the Write it OUT group,” Moosman said, noting that volunteers provide prompts “for students to get the creative juices flowing and facilitate conversations and sharing.”

Write It OUT participants may have their work published in sine cera, a book featuring the writing of members of the CWC’s DiverseCity Writing Series.

The program isn’t just for students, however.

“Because it is in conjunction with the CWC it is open to everyone,” said Timothy Langan, a peer mentor in the GSSRC.

Moosman noted that the idea of this group originally came from Heather Graham, who is the CWC’s Publications Coordinator and member of the SLCC LGBTQ+ Steering Committee.

The group, Moosman said, was made to create “a space that is more inclusive and more welcoming of everybody.”

Write It OUT started in February, and Moosman says they hope to continue with the group when students return to campus. According to Moosman, meetings were held the first and third Tuesday of the month at South City Campus before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the closure, the CWC will hold a weekly writing group online every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. Write It OUT participants and any students or community members are welcome to participate. The group can be accessed at via WebEx or by phone at +1-415-655-0002 with access code: 922 403 350 (no participant ID required).

Visit the Community Writing Center for more information about Write it OUT and other writing groups.

Editor’s note: Heather Graham currently works as The Globe’s copy editor.