SLCC student services go virtual

As Salt Lake Community College transitions to online-only learning environments amid the ever-changing landscape of a global pandemic, many of SLCC’s student resources have also shifted to serve students virtually.

For the past few weeks, instructors and administration have worked to adjust. At the same time, staff members across the college have been doing their part to modify their services to accommodate and support SLCC students.

Many of the same important services that students benefit from in-person are now available in a similar capacity by phone and via WebEx video.

The following list provides information about SLCC student services:

SWRC consultation services are available to all SLCC students online for the rest of spring semester. It offers both synchronous (live) consultations and written feedback (asynchronous response).

To access SWRC services, students need to create an account and then verify it through BruinMail. For any technical support, students can email slccswc@gmail.com.

STEM tutoring is available online through tutor.com and online workshops are also available. Find updates online or email STEMLearning@slcc.edu.

The ePortfolio Labs have moved online. Phone consultations are also available by appointment by visiting ePortfolio Remote Tutoring.

The Presentation Skills Lab will be open for hour-long online sessions via WebEx 10-11 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday and 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Students can access lab information by going to the lab website.

The GSSRC is available through various digital formats to answer questions and support students, including phone, chat or email, or through WebEx video conferencing.

Call 801-957-3143 or email GSSRC@slcc.edu to schedule an appointment.

The GSSRC will also continue Prism, a free weekly queer support group that meets every Wednesday at 2 p.m. Prism will meet virtually via WebEx (meeting number 925 385 987).

The CHC will be temporarily closing its Jordan and South City campus locations. All current and future massage appointments and counseling group sessions are also canceled until further notice.

Individual counseling and medical services are still available via telehealth by appointment only. Contact 801-957-4268 to make a telehealth appointment or for more information.

The Bruin Pantry will offer pantry boxes for pickup. Those with vehicles need to follow the signs at each campus, remain in your vehicle and show your OneCard through the window.

Foot traffic will have a designated spot to line up. Students must maintain a minimum six-foot distance from pantry staff and other patrons.

One box of food will be distributed per OneCard. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. until all boxes are distributed:

April 3: Redwood

April 10: South

April 17: Redwood

April 24: South

May 1: Redwood

Academic Advising will remain open through phone appointments and WebEx. Schedule an appointment with your advisor in the Advisor tab at MySLCC.

For questions, assistance finding your advisor or help with making an appointment, students can email the Staff Support Specialist at Cami.Knapp@slcc.edu. Please note, advisors can address many of your questions via email if you use your BruinMail address.

Career Services is available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at careerservices@slcc.edu. Students can also schedule a WebEx or phone appointment in the Advising tab at MySLCC.

The DRC will be moving to a virtual work environment to assist students in a variety of ways as Spring semester continues. Visit the DRC website for virtual services and information.

Trio will be providing services remotely. Students can reach out via phone at 801-957-4827 or email at tanasia.valdez@slcc.edu.

This department will be providing services remotely. Contact their office for assistance with class registration and planning, transcript requests, registration appeals, changes to personal information, etc.

SLCC’s financial aid department will be providing services remotely. Students can contact via phone at 801-957-4657 or email at financialaid@slcc.edu.

As the current state of our world continues to change, staff members are also adapting to support SLCC students in their academic and personal goals. Check the websites for these services for the most up-to-date information.

Visit the SLCCSafe page for updates regarding SLCC and the COVID-19 pandemic.