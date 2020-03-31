SLCC students help each other find jobs during crisis

COVID-19 is changing the lives of Salt Lake Community College students, with many being forced to file for unemployment. However, some students have found hope through their classmates.

Students in Paul Skousen’s Elements of Effective Communication class have been discussing the loss of their jobs due to COVID-19 related shutdowns through an online survey provided by Skousen.

“Their plight made me wonder … if we could turn our classes into miniature employment centers by sharing job information with each other,” said Skousen.

Through a WebEx meeting, students were quick to help one another when some classmates disclosed they had recently been laid off. Students who had recently found work were willing to share information because their company needs more help.

Students began sharing ideas and suggestions in rapid-fire fashion, brainstorming ways to help each other.

One student recommended Intermountain Healthcare: “Do you need to be a doctor or nurse? No. There are all kinds of jobs. Cleaning rooms, laundry, garbage, cafeteria and things like that.”

The virtual learning environment did not stop the students from sharing, occasionally talking over one another in eagerness.

Skousen offers one extra credit point for every job shared, with no limit. However, a student has to have personal knowledge of the job — nothing from random online job boards.

Within a few days, students were posting jobs for their peers to view. Some students were even willing to be listed as a reference for their classmates.

“Costco, at almost all locations, are looking for stockers, morning and night shifts available. You can use me as a reference,” said SLCC student, Bryson P.

As students post jobs to help in their personal lives, they also maintain relevance to the course curriculum by providing exposure to group dynamics and development.

“Steel Encounters is seeking temporary, either full or part-time, housekeepers to sanitize and disinfect all high touch surfaces at our fabrication facility. We offer flexible shifts, Monday-Friday,” said SLCC student, Isiah L.

Skousen added to the discussion by contributing a post for shelf stockers at the Smith’s grocery store in Saratoga Springs.

The SLCC community will continue coming together to support one another. Encourage starting something similar in your classes, on social media or with friends.