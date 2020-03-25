ICYMI: 2020 Popular Music Concert

Salt Lake Community College hosted the 2020 Popular Music Concert on March 5 in the multipurpose room at South City Campus.

SLCC music students organized the concert to showcase their progress and the skills they’ve learned in the music program.

With students, their peers, their parents and staff all under the same roof, the concert gave off a positive energy and everyone had a great time listening to popular music from throughout the decades.

Performers brought plenty of diversity in musical styles and tastes to enjoy. For example, one act used their laptops to make electronic music, with various loops being played live.

Several acts featured four- or five-person bands. Some of the students showcased their talent by playing multiple instruments throughout their setlist.

The concert received a large turnout, with almost every seat filled. Several in attendance took to the dance floor to enjoy the moment.

Click on a thumbnail below to open the photo gallery.