Globe News – March 11, 2020

On this episode of Globe News, hosted by Brian Preece, learn more about Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s first state of local emergency, Watchtower Coffee & Comics near South City Campus, and Career Services at Salt Lake Community College.

Original air date: March 11, 2020

Update: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events occurring at Salt Lake Community College have been canceled through May 8. Visit the SLCC Safe website for more information.

Additionally, Watchtower Coffee & Comics closed their cafe in response to COVID-19. The business will reopen “as soon as it’s safe to do so.”