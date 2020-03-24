Letter from the Editor: Look for the constants

Dear Bruins,

This week marked the end of spring break. In usual circumstances, we would be returning to our classes ready to take on the rest of the term. But these are not usual circumstances.

We have had our routines uprooted, many of our jobs are at risk, and we have literally been shaken about by an earthquake, all in the span of two weeks. When chaos invades, my strategy is to look for the constants.

The Globe has always had a simple mission; to share relevant information and be a platform for student voices. This is a mission we plan to continue.

In the coming days and weeks, we will speak with President Huftalin, as well as other faculty members, to keep you up to date on any changes, including the transition to an all online platform for classes.

Most importantly, The Globe wants to share student voices. In a landscape of quarantines and social distancing, this can be tricky to navigate. So, we are reaching out to you, the student body of Salt Lake Community College.

Is there a story you think we should be covering? How are you managing with social distancing? We want to hear from you. Send us a message or a video. We may not see each other on campus, but we are still part of the Bruin Community, and that’s a constant.

Connect with us by going to globeslcc.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Or, send us a letter to the editor.