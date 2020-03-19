Urgent food pickup available through Bruin Pantry

The Bruin Pantry will be distributing boxes of groceries Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the South City Campus.

In partnership with South City Food Services and the Utah Food Bank, the pantry has a huge supply of food that needs to be given out by March 20.

To limit the exposure and spread of COVID-19, the pantry has moved to a pre-boxed model and asks patrons to take the whole box and follow CDC recommendations by maintaining six feet from other patrons and pantry staff.

All students, staff and faculty of Salt Lake Community College are eligible to receive this benefit.

The Bruin Pantry will remain open through the end of the term at the South City and Taylorsville Redwood campuses to help those who face food insecurity. For information regarding distribution hours for the rest of the semester, visit the Bruin Pantry page on SLCC’s website.