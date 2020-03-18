5.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Salt Lake Valley

Early Wednesday morning, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Salt Lake City and its surrounding areas. It’s the biggest earthquake to strike Utah since 1992, when a 5.9-magnitude quake struck St. George, according to the US Geological Survey.

The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was 10 miles west of Salt Lake City, located near the city of Magna.

More information on the recent M 5.7 earthquake – 6km NNE of Magna, Utah here: https://t.co/9452w05CYZ Also, please let us know what you felt here: https://t.co/pFrAhHjuVE pic.twitter.com/Z7oNSV6Pc0 — USGS (@USGS) March 18, 2020

The earthquake forced several mobile homes off their foundations in West Valley City. Bricks fell from the top of buildings in Magna, Salt Lake City, and Herriman, and many more buildings suffered broken windows and scattered debris through the streets.

The Angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple also sustained damage, losing its trumpet.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries, according to Utah Emergency Management.

The earthquake came at an inopportune time as Utahns across the state are staying inside during the coronavirus epidemic.

Among the disruptions, Salt Lake City International Airport temporarily suspended operations and sustained a damaged water line in the terminals as a result of the quake. The airport has since restored service.

State liquor stores and other local businesses shut down for the day in response to the quake.

Salt Lake Community College also closed its campuses Wednesday, and will reopen Thursday.

Due to the earthquake in Salt Lake County, for your safety, SLCC is closed for today. If you are on any campus, please make plans to leave the college immediately. For more info, see https://t.co/Lbzpr9klPT or 801-957-INFO. — SLCC Public Safety (@SLCCSafety) March 18, 2020

According to Rocky Mountain Power, 73,000 homes and businesses lost power in the Salt Lake City area.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map shows that approximately 2,800 customers in the Salt Lake City area are without power. The company hopes to have customers restored by the evening.

Update: Crews restored power to all remaining affected customers by early Thursday morning.

