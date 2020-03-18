COVID-19 restricts students’ travel options

It’s time for spring break, and for some, that means going on vacation.

However, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, students at Salt Lake Community College and throughout the country have had to cancel or postpone their trips.

“With spring break taking place the week of March 16, we realize many students, staff and faculty may have upcoming travel plans. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently issued travel guidelines to discourage the spread of COVID-19. For any personal travel, we encourage you to follow the recommendations outlined by the State Department and CDC,” Chuck Lepper, vice president of student affairs, said in an email sent to students and faculty.

Schools across the country, including SLCC, have taken measures to keep students healthy and safe.

“All college-sponsored trips taking place outside of Utah have been suspended; however, exceptions may be made by appropriate departmental vice presidents (i.e. athletics, student club trips to areas with low reported incidents of coronavirus, etc.) on a case-by-case basis,” according to a statement released by the school on #SLCCSafe.

Every year, SLCC coordinates multiple trips both in the U.S. and around the world.

“As of [March 10], no study abroad trips have been canceled due to COVID-19. At this time, we are closely monitoring the situation and we will keep participants and other stakeholders updated as information becomes available,” said Cassi Hoffmeister, engaged learning specialist at SLCC.

According to SLCC’s website, the school has put together a COVID-19 task force led by the public safety department and the department of student affairs, who are tasked with tracking and assessing the risk of the disease on SLCC campuses.

Starting March 25, all in person classes will be changed to online platforms and will continue in this format through the end of the spring semester.

Faculty have been advised to refer students to #SLCCSafe, where they can get updates and answers to any questions. Students and faculty are encouraged to check the site regularly for updates and instructions concerning travel.

Students should also take precautions and focus on personal hygiene. For more information, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 portal with or call the hotline at 1-800-456-7707.