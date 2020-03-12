SLCC to transition to online courses amid COVID-19 concerns

Due to ongoing concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus, state officials announced Thursday that all eight Utah colleges and universities will shift on-campus classes to an online format.

Starting March 23, Salt Lake Community College will deliver the online courses for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

“With COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing in the western United States, SLCC believes it must do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in an effort to protect our students, faculty and staff, as well as others in the larger community,” read an email sent Thursday afternoon by SLCC Emergency Operations.

These measures come as “a result and at the direction of the Utah Governor’s Office,” the email explained.

Beginning Monday, March 23, all SLCC courses will transition from in-person classes to online delivery. This will remain in effect through May 7. Please see https://t.co/wgvYxBOGIg for more information. — SLCC Public Safety (@SLCCSafety) March 12, 2020

SLCC has taken an active role in monitoring this rapidly evolving situation by working with the Utah Department of Health and Salt Lake County Health Department.

“I have not come to these decisions and recommendations lightly,” stated Gov. Gary Herbert during a press conference Thursday at the Emergency Operations Center inside the Capitol. “It’s better for us to be too early than to be too late, so we are taking some aggressive, proactive steps right now, and I think it is very timely and necessary for us to get ahead of this.”

More information about SLCC’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found on SLCCSafe.