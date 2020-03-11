Flying Words Project showcases ASL literature

Salt Lake Community College hosted the Flying Words Project at South City Campus on Saturday, March 7.

The sign language poetry show features Peter Cook and Kenny Lerner. Cook, who is deaf, performs the poetry in American Sign Language, while Lerner simultaneously voices the words for hearing members of the audience.

A large crowd filled the multipurpose room to observe the unique performance, which was filled with laughter and audience involvement.

The Flying Words Project was presented by SLCC’s Community Writing Center and supported by Utah Arts and Museums, with funding from the State of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts.