SLCC celebrates students’ academic achievements

Students and families gathered at Taylorsville Redwood Campus for the annual Academic Excellence Celebration on Tuesday, March 3.

Each year, over 1,200 students receive the honor of being on the President’s List or Dean’s List by working incredibly hard in their coursework at Salt Lake Community College. President’s List students must have completed 15 or more credit hours during a semester and achieve a grade point average of 3.8 or higher. The Dean’s List requires the same credit minimum with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79.

Soft guitar music played as attendees gathered prior to the event, and several students introduced their families and friends to their college deans and professors.

Dean of Students and Assistant Vice President Ken Stonebrook provided a warm welcome to everyone in attendance, specifically recognizing and congratulating those who have supported the honored students of the night, since their support is crucial to academic success.

Attendees then received special remarks from SLCC President Deneece Huftalin.

“You’re going to be prepared. Your resume is going to show it. Your transcript is going to show it. The way you interview is going to show it. And that is all because of the little steps you’re taking throughout your career here to do well,” says Huftalin.

Andrew Munguia, a nursing major and an anatomy lab assistant at SLCC, shared his personal experience and struggles, recognizing and commending students for their hard work.

“We often worry about the future: ‘Will I get an A? Will I get into my program? Will I become what I want to be?’ All different ways of asking, ‘What if I fail?’ My answer to that is, ‘What if you succeed and it all works out?’ Let other people tell you no,” says Munguia.

Attendees felt a positive and uplifting atmosphere in the room, with the smiling faces of students in the crowd, and proud parents and grandparents taking many photos.

The short program ended with the pinning ceremony, when students rise and their families place a pin on their lapels to commemorate their success.