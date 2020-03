For the first time in more than a decade, Utah held primaries on Super Tuesday.

Utah Democratic primary results show Bernie Sanders with 34.6% of the votes, followed by Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg, with 17.4% and 16.7% respectively.

In 2016, Utah Democrats voted in favor of Sanders, giving him nearly 80% of the vote, according to the New York Times.

On the national stage, Super Tuesday saw Biden win in 10 states, while Sanders emerged victorious in critical California.