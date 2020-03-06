Bruin Days aim to amp up student involvement

Every semester, the Salt Lake Community College Student Association hosts Bruin Days events at South City, Taylorsville, and Jordan campuses.

The event boasts a variety of activities spanning from “tie-day” to “spirit day.” All SLCC students are welcomed with free snacks and the chance to snag SLCC swag. According to Lina Nguyen, a communication major and second-year publicity vice president for SLCCSA, the activities are held to educate students about the student association, inform them of what events are coming up and to market student association involvement.

“We are always looking for people,” Nguyen states. Nguyen’s role on the council includes planning and promoting student association events throughout the year.

As students themselves, the student association council has a keen idea of what appeals to students and what encourages them to attend and participate in events like Bruin Days.

“We are the voices of the students,” Nyguen explains. “We hear what they want, and then we come up with different ideas that would help bring in more students.”

Organizers also create and plan Bruin Days to reach the broadest number of students, Nguyen says.

“We’re not just thinking about us, but of students all around, so diversity, inclusivity, all of that, too,” she explains.

Jon Jacobsen, a science and surgical technology major and student association executive vice president, says the group is always looking for ways to get more students to join Bruin Days.

“We’ll get a good amount of people [to attend], but it’s not as we’d hoped for,” he says, explaining that offering free stuff encourages students to participate. “Each event is different depending on who is targeted … For this event, it will be free food and free swag items, such as pop sockets, shirts, sustainability utensils, and food, which is what attracts starving college students.”

While Bruin Days includes fun activities and snacks, it’s also an opportunity for students to learn more and possibly get involved. Nguyen says she joined because she wanted her school experience to be about more than just studying.

“I wanted to do more than just go to school and work, and … SLCCSA was the first thought of my mind,” she says. “It’s a really good networking experience, and I’ve had so much fun being on this committee and being a part of the Student Association.”

Vukota Brunker, a two-year council member and vice president, says his involvement with the student association has led to both academic and professional guidance.

“I have met a lot of people that have helped me decide my major and help me go down the right path,” he says, noting connections also led to scholarships and jobs with Weber State University’s athletics department.

Brunker admits student participation at a commuter school like SLCC can be difficult, but handing out flyers, making announcements, and ensuring free food encourages students to learn more about academic and career opportunities.

“I think the biggest reason people should get involved [in SLCCSA] is that they meet a lot of people,” he says. “You also get to plan a lot of events, and it’s a lot of expertise that helps you get ready for the real world.”

Emilly Vang, a pre-health science major, states that although she has not participated in any Bruin Days, she has noticed booths that SLCCSA sets up at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

“A few things that would make me want to attend [Bruin Days] would probably be accessibility,” she says. “Free food is always appreciated.”

As far as being motivated to be a part of SLCCSA, Vang says fashion may sway her.

“One thing that would make me want to join SLCCSA is cool team gear,” she says. “I almost joined the anatomy club because of their cool t-shirt design.”

If students are interested in joining SLCCSA, the process is simple, Brunker says. Students can go into the Student Life and Leadership office in the west hallway of Student Center building at the Taylorsville campus, and talk to a support worker who can help them fill out the application.

All students are encouraged to join to receive great academic opportunities.